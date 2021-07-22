ASU’s top ranked pitcher Indicted in Fatal Crash

Rams Pitcher Ben Elder is one of two individuals indicted July 22 in connection to a March crash that killed three minors according to court documents released Thursday. Originally reported by Alana Edgin of the San Angelo Standard-Times, the four-page indictment charged Elder with three counts of accident involving death. These second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.