Jags QB Jake Luton placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed quarterback Jake Luton on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list Thursday, according to the league’s transaction wire. As a result, the second-year player and New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney registered the first known positive COVID-19 test cases of the 2021 season.

It’s not known if Luton is one of the NFL’s vaccinated players, but back in late June, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did report that the Jags were one of the teams that saw a spike in vaccination rate.

According to the memo sent out Thursday, vaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic will be allowed to return to work after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Meanwhile, unvaccinated players will be subject to a mandatory 10-day isolation period.

Luton was drafted by the Jags out of Oregon State last season in the sixth round (pick No. 189). With Gardner Minshew II missing time with a hand injury, Luton had to step in for three games (Week 8-10). He finished that stretch of games 60-of-110 (54.55%) for 624 yards, two passing touchdowns, and six picks.

Time will tell how long Luton is out, but the Jags’ veteran players are set to report to training camp on July 27, which is Tuesday of next week. The rookies reported two days ago and today’s news indicates that all of the first-year players are currently negative cases.