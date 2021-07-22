Jewelry designer Neil Lane teams with Fairmont Hotels on wedding packages

"The bridal space can feel a bit stuffy at times. I like to think that we bring fresh designs and concepts into the bridal realm." — When I look down at mywedding bands waiting patiently to be worn, I still can't believe they were created especially for me — and all without an in-person consultation. All I can really do (until my upcoming wedding next year) is admire them, try them on, and reminisce about the process of dreaming them up with bespoke jeweler Jillian Sassone of Marrow Fine. Sassone came up with the idea of customization for her clients when she received compliments at the nail salon on her grandmother's opal. She had reworked it with a headdress of black diamonds and a pop of turquoise. Repurposing family heirloom stones is nothing new, but Sassone has a really good eye and incredible imagination for incorporating surprising elements into her pieces to infuse them with personality. Those around her take note. "I left the salon with two customers that day, and the rest is history," she told me of getting her start in the industry.