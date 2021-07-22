Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Jewelry designer Neil Lane teams with Fairmont Hotels on wedding packages

By I-Chun Chen
Posted by 
New York Business Journal
New York Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jewelry designer Neil Lane is partnering with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts on wedding packages that include wedding planning, attire, stationery, food and drinks and the ceremony itself. Under the new “Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane” package, available exclusively at Fairmont properties in North and Central America, couples will get to...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

New York Business Journal

New York Business Journal

New York City, NY
510
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/newyork
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Accor Hotels#Jewelry Designer#Fairmont Hotels Resorts#French#Abc#Personalized#Fairmont Wedding Planner#Paper Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane On Designing Rings For ‘The Bachelorette’ Suitors: ‘It’s So Special’

Neil Lane revealed what it’s like sitting down with ‘The Bachelorette’s final two men each season and picking the engagement ring of their dreams. Neil Lane‘s name is synonymous with The Bachelor franchise. The celebrity jeweler has been designing custom engagement rings for Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants since its first season in 2002. And while Neil is keeping tight-lipped on any details surrounding Katie Thurston‘s season of suitors, he did expand on what it’s like meeting with the final two men each season as he guides them through the process of picking the ring of their dreams.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

High Design, Instagram-Worthy Hotel Pools

Much more than the average rectangle, these pools have been intentionally crafted to provide a singular experience that not only helps you beat the heat, but offers a striking visual backdrop as well. The hotel pool has become an essential amenity for nearly every geographic area, whether it be predominantly...
Designers & Collectionsmymodernmet.com

Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks

Do you have a favorite work of art from history? From Van Gogh’s Starry Night to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, many famous paintings from our past continue to fascinate people today. Ukrainian jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) is one artist who takes inspiration from iconic masterpieces. She handcrafts beautiful bead earrings that allow you to wear your favorite works of art.
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel Opens in Ireland

For more than 250 years, Carton House has been the finest Georgian estate in Ireland. Now, after a two-year, multimillion-euro total renovation of the original house, surrounding hotel and stunning grounds and parkland, it has reopened as part of the Fairmont Hotels portfolio. Situated in Maynooth, County Kildare, Carton House...
WorldTime Out Global

The best hotels in Park Lane

There aren’t many other roads in London that are almost entirely dedicated to the luxury hotels that line it. Sitting just off Oxford Street, perched conveniently between Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch underground stations, Park Lane is the home of high-end accommodation. And while there might not be much else going on on this busy thoroughfare, it’s a brilliant location for exploring the city’s more expensive spots. On one side you’ve got leafy green paths of Hyde Park, while on the other is exclusive Mayfair, overflowing with designer shops and upscale restaurants, such as lively Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social and upmarket Indian Gymkhana. Can’t face leaving the hotel for food? No bother – many of the locations are home to much-lauded restaurants in the own right, like Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester and JW Steakhouse at Grosvenor House. There's also al fresco dining to make the most of the sun, with The Dorchester transforming one of their balconies into a new one-off roof top restaurant this summer, complete with huge views of Hype Park.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

26 Plus Size Dresses for Engaged Brides-to-Be

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Size inclusive dress options run the gamut this year, from feminine designs to casual and elegant classics, and we’ve just...
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Hotel Melby offers visitors new design and style for downtown

MELBOURNE ― Residents and guests to Melbourne have a new state of the art and full service hotel in historic downtown. Hotel Melby, which opened its doors on April 8, is a part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The 11-story, 180 room hotel offers its guest a unique stay in the heart of downtown Melbourne.
Lifestylethedieline.com

24 Neon Packaging Designs

Neon, the gas element found on the Periodic Table, only actually processes a red-ish orange shade, but, to designers, neon comes in a range of luminescent colors. With almost every primary and secondary color, there's a neon shade that fits right in. Think electric lime for green, neon magenta for pink, and vivid chartreuse for yellow.
Interior Designbrides.com

Wedding Decor Ideas We Are Stealing From Interior Designers

Designing a wedding can be a lot like designing a house. Your ultimate goal is to have the decor be a reflection of who you are as a couple, while also integrating meaningful mementos, favorite colors, and eye-catching trends. But, venturing beyond the whites and pastels of tradition to incorporate...
Home & GardenArchDaily

Ole Scheeren Reveals Hotel Design in the Philippines

Büro Ole Scheeren has unveiled its design for a hotel resort in Cebu, one of the most popular destinations in the Philippines. Taking inspiration from the island’s natural landscape and traditional architecture, the project brings together lush greenery, pools and waterfalls within a volume wrapped in arches reminiscent of local structures. The design team describes the project as “a journey through the rainforest”, where architecture, interior design and landscape converge into a multi-sensory experience.
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

Wedding Planning in Lincoln – August 2021

|Categories: Features, Industry Features|Click here for all press, reviews & features about 5 Elements Massage, Blush Bridal, Doorstep Diner Catering, Live Hydration Spa, Nothing Bundt Cakes, PILLAR Restaurant Group, Robber's Cave, Venue Events & Catering. Wedding season is in full swing, and after the whirlwind year that was 2020, countless...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
munaluchi

Romantic Fairytale Beach Wedding in Phuket, Thailand

Romantic fairytale beach wedding in Phuket, Thailand, celebrates culture, love, and family. Elena and Peter’s love story begins as many rom-coms do: as friends (and competitive co-workers!). However, after striking up an undeniable friendship, soon their “strictly professional” relationship evolved into something much more special!. Elena admits: “The best part...
Silver Springs, FLocala-news.com

Silver Springs is not a good investment for a family water park

No one wants to see motels by the hour, homeless people pushing shopping carts, begging for money, and needles every where. Another Wild Waters? No way. A major clean up is needed as the motels are all big problems. Not to mention the run down RV parks around Silver Springs. It’s not really a good investment for a family water park.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Bespoke Jewelry Brand Helped Me Dream Up My Wedding Band From Home

"The bridal space can feel a bit stuffy at times. I like to think that we bring fresh designs and concepts into the bridal realm." — When I look down at mywedding bands waiting patiently to be worn, I still can't believe they were created especially for me — and all without an in-person consultation. All I can really do (until my upcoming wedding next year) is admire them, try them on, and reminisce about the process of dreaming them up with bespoke jeweler Jillian Sassone of Marrow Fine. Sassone came up with the idea of customization for her clients when she received compliments at the nail salon on her grandmother's opal. She had reworked it with a headdress of black diamonds and a pop of turquoise. Repurposing family heirloom stones is nothing new, but Sassone has a really good eye and incredible imagination for incorporating surprising elements into her pieces to infuse them with personality. Those around her take note. "I left the salon with two customers that day, and the rest is history," she told me of getting her start in the industry.
TravelPosted by
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott's Scary Farm Hotel Packages

The Bare Bones Hotel Package includes a one-night stay, hotel parking, a collectible hotel room key, and admission to Knott's Scary Farm on the night of your arrival for each registered guest. Starting at $87 per person, per night for a group of four adults. Bare Bones + 1 Day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy