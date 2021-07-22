Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

“He lied”: Black activists shame Biden's new filibuster defense as "magical thinking"

By Igor Derysh
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWxoA_0b5DTbKf00

President Joe Biden drew backlash from fellow Democrats on Wednesday after defending the filibuster in the face of a Republican assault on voting access that he compared to "Jim Crow on steroids."

A recent college graduate pressed Biden on his defense of the filibuster rule during a CNN town hall in Cincinnati Wednesday, citing a nationwide Republican push to enact new voting restrictions that Biden himself has called "the most dangerous threat to voting in the integrity of free and fair elections in our history."

"While you have condemned these attacks, you and congressional members of your party have done little to actually stop these assaults," the graduate said. "If these efforts are really the 'most dangerous in our history,' isn't it logical to get rid of the filibuster so we can protect our democracy and secure the right to vote?"

Biden said he stands by his comments on the voting restrictions, pointing out that Georgia's recently-enacted law could have allowed the state legislature to block his election win in the state. And he acknowledged that "the abuse of the filibuster has been pretty overwhelming," noting that segregationist senators who used the filibuster had to hold the floor and speak for hours straight to sustain its use in the past.

"If it's a relic of Jim Crow, it's been used to fight against civil rights legislation historically, why protect it?" pressed CNN moderator Don Lemon.

"There's no reason to protect it other than you're going to throw the entire Congress into chaos and nothing will get done," Biden replied. "Nothing at all will get done."

The comment drew intra-party ire from Democrats who have argued for months that eliminating the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation was their only hope of preventing Republican state lawmakers from subverting elections.

Former Obama White House aide Jon Favreau, who now hosts the podcast "Pod Save America," said Biden's response "makes no sense to me."

Republicans have already used the filibuster to block debate on the For the People Act even after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., suggested a compromise offer to water down the legislation and add a national voter ID law to appease GOP critics. The filibuster likewise stands in the way of top Democratic priorities like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the union-boosting PRO Act, the civil rights-expanding Equality Act, immigration reform, and statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Biden's defense of the filibuster undercuts his voting rights push and suggests "the entire speech was a lie," argued Cliff Albright, a cofounder of the Black Voters Matter Fund.

"He expects community activists—particularly Black activists—to simply recreate the Herculean effort that it took to mobilize voters in 2020," Albright tweeted. "And to do so in spite of historic new voter suppression. He lied when he said he'd have our backs."

Former Obama White House ethics chief Walter Shaub, a senior fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, fumed at Biden's remarks.

"These old white guys who've spent their lives in politics are never going to get it," he tweeted. " Racism and oppression just don't matter that much to them. They know they'll survive fascism. The camps won't be for them. And their goofy kids can sell art for half a mil a pop," an apparent reference to Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his recent foray into the art world.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., laughed when she was asked about Biden's suggestion that eliminating the filibuster would cause "chaos."

"Right now, Mitch McConnell uses the filibuster to veto any forward progress he doesn't like," she told reporters. "We have to be realistic how the filibuster is used."

Biden argued during Wednesday's town hall that he wants to "bring along Republicans who I know know better" and that he does not want to get voting rights "wrapped up" in a debate over the filibuster.

"But isn't that the only way you're going to get it done right now?" Lemon asked.

"No, I don't believe that. I think we can get it done," Biden replied.

It would be a surprise to anyone paying attention if Biden can find 10 Republican votes in the Senate to defeat a filibuster and advance voting rights legislation — a situation that looks increasingly unlikely.

Every Republican member of the Senate voted to block debate on the For the People Act just last month and only Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has backed the Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"What are their names? Name the Republicans who know better," Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, said in response to Biden's claim. "This is not a strategy. The time for magical thinking is over."

Comments / 1

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Filibuster#Republicans#Democrats#Cnn#Congress#White House#Gop#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

It’s Crunch Time for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

A couple of months ago, I spoke to Felicia Wong, the president and C.E.O. of the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank with ties to the White House, about how Joe Biden was faring. Wong complimented the President on uniting his Party, focussing on the pandemic, and including a pathbreaking expansion of the child tax credit as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Congress passed in March; then she added, “I think the politics are going to get a lot more complicated from here.” That prediction turned out to be spot on.
Presidential ElectionLancaster Online

President Biden is embarrassing (letter)

I watched President Joe Biden with German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, and he seemingly couldn’t say more than two words without reading poorly from the script written for him. It makes me wonder who is really in charge. I believe the man is borderline senile. Good job, Democrats, for electing him.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

If Biden and Democrats think Black people will repeat 2020, think again

OPINION: Black people cannot save a party unwilling to use the power Black people gave them in the first place. President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in power, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress thanks to Black voters. Meanwhile, the Dems are having a debate among themselves over whether they should use their power and pass legislation to combat GOP voter suppression and gerrymandering, or flush it all down the toilet and tell Black voters to out-organize themselves — and the Democratic Party — out of this mess.
Immigrationexpressnews.com

Navarrette: Democrats are phonies on immigration

I see you. And I don’t trust you. Because you’ve shown time and again that you’re not to be trusted. President Joe Biden is an affable hustler who has been in politics so long — nearly a half-century — that he wouldn’t know straight talk if it slapped him in the face. But he is also enabled by liberals, progressives and leftists who fall in line even when Democrats fall short.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

AOC is right: Biden's infrastructure bill isn't a win without an expansion of the eviction ban

President Joe Biden and Democratic leadership are glowing with pride about a major infrastructure bill. It's bipartisan and therefore gets gushy praise from the Beltway press. Even voters, who don't really care about bipartisanship, care about shoring up crumbling American infrastructure, so the bill is a win in that department for Biden and the Democrats. But while Democrats hyped their still-fragile victory on moving that bill forward, another crisis threatens to steal the top headlines.
Presidential ElectionSacramento Bee

It’s time to worry about Joe Biden and voting rights

I’ve got a friend who likes to use the term “foxhole guy.” I’m pretty sure I know what he means by it. Perhaps looking past the sexism, the Urban Dictionary says it’s someone you “trust or rely on”. Someone you’d want with you “if you were taking grenades.” I’m starting to worry about whether these national Democrats are foxhole types.

Comments / 1

Community Policy