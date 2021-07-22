Lima woman found guilty of endangering children sentenced to prison. A jury trial was held back in May where Hooper was found not guilty of Felonious Assault, but guilty to Endangering Children. The state opened up today's proceedings by showing videos of Hooper's Snapchat. The prosecution stated that in those videos, the defendant seems to show no remorse and seemed to tease that she was currently pregnant. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines recommended that the maximum penalty be imposed in Hooper's sentencing.