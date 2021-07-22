Road planners able to ignore climate change, campaigners claim

When the Missouri River is running at a trickle and the aquifers are running dry, and water becomes so scarce that people have to limit the gallons that can be used per person, per day, to less than 2 gallons or be fined and arrested. When those people ask who is responsible, who will they look to but those sitting in Pierre right now doing nothing about climate change. By then you might no longer be working in Pierre but your failures will carry on to every generation. Your names will be remembered as the generation that destroyed our economy and our way of life.