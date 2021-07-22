Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Road planners able to ignore climate change, campaigners claim

By Long Reads
BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanners can effectively ignore climate change when they are deciding whether to grant permission for new road schemes, environmentalists have said. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised a review of £27bn highways policy which will be completed within two years. But in the meantime, planners can use existing guidelines. Campaigners...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Infrastructure#Chivvying#Transport Action Network#Aa#The Lower Thames Crossing#A428 Black Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
AdvocacyForeign Policy

The Racial Violence of Climate Change

In September 2016, activists in Britain managed to breach the security of London City Airport and get onto the runway. There, they erected a tripod and locked themselves onto and around it. Flights were disrupted for around six hours, and 131 planes were rerouted before police could dismantle the protest. Nine arrests were made.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Leadership and the challenge of climate change

Recent events have dramatized the urgent need for prompt and bold action to respond to climate change. Raging rivers in Germany and Belgium, unheard of "heat domes" over large sections of North America, and uncontrolled wildfires and flooding around the globe, have made it absolutely clear that humankind must quickly limit the emission of greenhouse gases and adapt to the increasingly calamitous consequences of climate disruption.
Environmenttheiet.org

UK homes are not sufficiently protected from climate change risk, insurer warns

Major UK insurer Aviva has called for urgent action to ensure UK homes and businesses are protected from floods and extreme weather events caused by climate change. A Heriot-Watt University study from earlier this year predicted that flooding across the UK could increase by an average of 15-35 per cent by the year 2080. Areas of West London faced nearly three inches of rain in just 90 minutes last week, causing widespread issues.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Letter to the Editor: Climate change

When the Missouri River is running at a trickle and the aquifers are running dry, and water becomes so scarce that people have to limit the gallons that can be used per person, per day, to less than 2 gallons or be fined and arrested. When those people ask who is responsible, who will they look to but those sitting in Pierre right now doing nothing about climate change. By then you might no longer be working in Pierre but your failures will carry on to every generation. Your names will be remembered as the generation that destroyed our economy and our way of life.
EnvironmentThe Independent

How cities are tackling climate change

Cities are at the fore in the fight against climate change. With over 78% of the world’s energy consumed in them and producing more than 60% of the world’s carbon emissions, any small change from cities around the world can have massive repercussions in the fight against the climate emergency. We take a look at the efforts of Paris, Seoul, Accra, London and Copenhagen to see how cities across the world are playing their part - whether it be new cycling lanes, collecting refuse more efficiently or banning cars from the city centre.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Climate Change-Oriented Shoes

Amidst the impending heatwaves, wildfires, and floods, Sruli Recht envisions what footwear could become as climate change continues to take effect on our world. The award-winning Icelandic artists wrestled with how to adapt human behavior to the new world. The result is a project titled "Damage: Shoes for a Post Traumatic Future."
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fridays for Future activist slams German climate policy ignorance

Hamburg — The climate movement Fridays for Future has criticized the continued ignorance of German politicians when it comes to climate policy in view of the flood disaster. "The climate crisis is here, it is unmistakable," said leading German climate activist Luisa Neubauer in Hamburg on Friday shortly before the planned demonstration.
Environmentvineyardgazette.com

Time to Mobilize for Climate Change

As a heat dome persists over the American West, an untamable wildfire rages over southern Oregon and record hot temperatures and water shortages make life in the West difficult, floods in much of Europe — Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland, parts of England and now China — have also had a devastating effect.
EnvironmentThe Day

Not too late to mitigate climate change

I am going to be a sophomore in high school in just a few months and recently got involved with the Citizens Climate Lobby. The CCL works to enact change and battle climate change by using the power we hold as individuals. The current goal is to pass the Energy Innovation Act that would put a fee on using carbon energy to create an incentive to use clean energy. This could eliminate all carbon pollution by 2050. I feel more people should be working to get involved because we only have one Earth, and we cannot continue to be passive in this fight. I have already emailed and called Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy as well as Rep. Joe Courtney.
San Carlos, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

The need to stem climate change is clear

Regarding Julia Lee’s article about sea walls, I feel like Dorothy in the land of Oz (“Study: Walls for sea level rise could cause floods in other areas” in the July 26 edition of the Daily Journal). Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Fires and drought and sea level...
Environmentsouthernminn.com

Good news regarding climate change

Last month (June), we reviewed the many climate change impacts already evident in Minnesota and locally. Increasing heat and drought (like that currently impacting much of the state), torrential rains, warming lakes, algae blooms and more, are in the news. The impacts of just the current +1.8° F, are significant and worsening.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Localized strategies for reducing climate change

Using modeling projections based on Project Drawdown's global strategies for reducing carbon emissions, researchers estimated that a system of 20 high-impact solutions could decrease the carbon footprint of Georgia, United States by 35% in 2030 when compared with a business-as-usual forecast, and by 50% compared with Georgia's carbon emissions in 2005; the findings suggest that the model is replicable for other US states lacking a state-specific plan for reducing carbon emissions, according to the authors.
PoliticsEllsworth American

State leaders MIA on climate change

Where are our political leaders who have professed much concern over mitigating climate change?. Governor Mills, to her credit, established the Climate Council in 2019, composed of groups of climate change experts, and tasked them to provide a plan of action in one year. In announcing the plan, “Maine Can’t Wait,” she pledged that her administration would work to prevent and mitigate climate change at every turn by weaning our state off fossil fuels. Sen. Collins chimed in, stating, “Maine should not trade its environment for its economy because its environment is its economy,” also mentioning reducing carbon emissions. Sen. King, founding member of the Climate Caucus, indicated “we need to get to work — now.” Congresswoman Pingree and Congressman Golden both “applaud” the Governor’s efforts. Secretary Kerry, special envoy for climate, says that “Maine is setting an example for every other state with this plan.”
EnvironmentPhys.org

India: on the frontline of climate change

Swathes of India are battling deadly floods and landslides after heavy monsoon rains, just the latest example of how the vast country is on the frontline of climate change. In the first seven months of this year alone the impoverished nation of 1.3 billion people has experienced two cyclones, a deadly glacier collapse in the Himalayas, a sweltering heatwave and killer floods.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Leaders Must Acknowledge Climate Change

During this August recess, as our Senators and Congresspeople come home from D.C., we should all ask that they look around and see the ways climate change is impacting our community and country. I care about our changing climate because I see the impacts severe storms, worsening red tide, and...
Environmentdelmarvapublicradio.net

Science Moms Take on Climate Change

The world has seen an uptick in forest fires and a rise in sea levels. And, a group calling themselves Science Moms has gotten together to battle the effects of climate change. Dr. Joellen Russell with the group notes that even the Eastern Shore is seeing its impact.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK’s 2050 target for net-zero emissions ‘too far away’, says Boris Johnson’s climate change spokesperson

The government’s 2050 target date of reducing the UK’s net carbon emissions to zero is “too far away”, Boris Johnson’s climate change spokesperson Allegra Stratton has said.Ms Stratton said that the science was clear that faster action is needed to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in order to stop global temperature increases by 2030.Her comments are likely to alarm backbench Conservative MPs who fear that voters are being asked to shoulder too great a financial burden to give the UK a world-leading role in the fight against climate change.The UK was the first major industrialised country in the world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy