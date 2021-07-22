Cancel
NHL schedule release: Lightning-Penguins, Kraken-Knights Oct. 12

Las Vegas Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL revealed its schedule for the 2021-22 regular season Thursday evening, highlighted by the introduction of the league's 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken. The expansion Kraken will make their regular-season debut Oct. 12 by visiting the league's most recent expansion club, the Vegas Golden Knights. Two weeks later, they will open their home digs, Climate Pledge Arena, on Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

