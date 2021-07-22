Cancel
Cougars a win shy, but pleased with first season in Alton

 11 days ago

Jul. 22—ALTON — The Central Illinois Cougars have wrapped up their first season in Alton, but the finish was not quite what the team wanted to see. After the semi-pro football Cougars lost to the rival Missouri Pit Bulls in the Southern Conference championship game, their season ended at 5-3. And while finishing above to .500 mark was important to Cougars team owner and head coach Kinney Myles, not making it to its seventh championship game game was disappointing.

