Cougars a win shy, but pleased with first season in Alton

It was a night for pitchers as Spring Grove closed the American Legion (age 19 & under) season with a tight 2-1 win over visiting Mabel-Canton on July 22. The Lions managed only four hits, but a trio of Spring Grove pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter. Each team used three pitchers, surely by design, since all but one logged more strikeouts than walks. There was only one earned run all game. Both the winning pitcher, Jaxon Strinmoen, and the Cougar pitcher of record, Cayden Tollefsrud, tossed two hitless innings.