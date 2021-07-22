As Dak Prescott Tries to Justify His $160 Million Contract, the Quarterback Jerry Jones Desperately Wanted in the 2016 NFL Draft Will Make Just $65,000 and Receive Housing Assistance From His Newest Employer
Jerry Jones made a franchise-altering decision by signing Dak Prescott a $160 million contract extension. While nobody can predict the future, the Dallas Cowboys obviously have faith that the two-time Pro Bowler will earn every penny of his record-setting deal. However, as Prescott attempts to justify his upgraded salary, the...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0