As the country begins its economic recovery efforts in all industries, it remains clear that last-mile logistics and solid infrastructure are key to seamlessly fueling growth throughout commercial real estate and beyond. Historically, the health of the commercial real estate segment has been a trustworthy indicator of the elasticity of the U.S. economy. CCIM Institute and its Chief Economist K.C. Conway recently released a special report entitled “Last-Mile Logistics: Commercial Real Estate’s Growth Engine,” that illustrates how logistics infrastructure is driving the where and why for site selection across property types, advancing job growth and the economy in the U.S.