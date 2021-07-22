Cancel
College Sports

River Dragons strike early, knock off Gems 8-3

 11 days ago

Jul. 22—QUINCY — The Alton River Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and went on to down the Quincy Gems 8-3 Wednesday night in Prospect League baseball action before 572 fans at Quincy University Stadium. Brady Mutz, Josh Johnson and Bryce Zupan helped lead the way...

