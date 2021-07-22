River Dragons strike early, knock off Gems 8-3

The River Falls American Legion Post 121 baseball team met with former Post 121 player and 2013 River Falls High School graduate Alex Call before Call’s Columbus Clippers took on the St. Paul Saints Friday night, July 16, at CHS Field in St. Paul. Call was promoted to the Cleveland Indians’ Triple-A affiliate Clippers on June 28 after starting the season at Double-A Akron. A third-round draft choice of the Chicago White Sox in 2016, he was traded to the Indians in 2018. Call went 7-for-19 at the plate in the Clippers’ six-game series against the Saints with three home runs, including two in Sunday’s series finale, three RBI and three runs scored. He also made a leaping catch against the center field wall to rob an extra base hit Thursday night. For the season, Call is batting .288 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. Photo courtesy of Ryan Bishop.