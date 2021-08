The offense may not have had as much firepower as they did earlier in the week, but the Alaska Goldpanners got the result that they wanted all the same on Thursday night. After putting up double-digit runs Wednesday and Tuesday in victories and nine runs Monday in a loss, the ‘Panners came away with a 5-2 win over the Boulder Collegians Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park. Alaska is now 24-9 on the season and have won three consecutive games, all against Boulder.