Currencies mixed as ECB delivers dovish statement
AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens Friday morning slightly higher when valued against its US counterpart, boosted by positive risk sentiment in equity and commodity markets. With the USD index falling 0.1% on Thursday, AUD/USD rose from 0.7360 to 0.7397 throughout trade. Having been rejected on approach to 0.7400, the pair has drifted slightly lower to open the session around the 0.6965 handle. The New Zealand dollar was also firmer, rising from 0.6960 to 0.6986, however the outperformance of the AUD saw the AUD/NZD cross rate drift higher to 1.0600 before falling again.www.fxstreet.com
