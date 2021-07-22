Currencies mixed as ECB delivers dovish statement

The first week of August will be a busy one for the financial markets. Employment reports are due for release from the U.S., Canada and New Zealand along with central bank meetings in Australia and the U.K. August is traditionally a challenging month for stocks and today we got a glimpse of the potential seasonal impact. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high at the start of NY trade but gave up all its gains by the end of the day. U.S. data was weaker than expected with the ISM manufacturing index sinking to 59.5 from 60.6. Economists predicted a pickup in manufacturing activity but shortages of raw materials and shift in spending to services caused activity to slow. Overall the number is still strong, particularly given the sharp rise in the unemployment index but that did not stop the U.S. dollar from following Treasury yields lower. The big story today was the plunge in yields - at one point 10 year rates were down 5 percent.