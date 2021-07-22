Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer: Will You Surrender Yourself to Masha?

While we haven't watched any of Hulu's upcoming highly-anticipated Nine Perfect Strangers, just from the teasers and date announcement videos we've seen so far it's already distinguished itself in one major way. Maybe it's just us, but it feels like the more we see of it, the less we know what it's all about. And while the official trailer for the limited series co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, definitely lays out a lot more of the narrative- but just enough to raise a whole ton of intriguing questions. Based on author Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) recent novel, the series stems from Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, star Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content- and as you're about to see, it's one that will give nine individuals a chance to take control of their lives. But at what cost?