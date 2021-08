Personal injury lawyers may be the heroes we deserve, but sadly they are not the ones we need right now. Studies indicate much of the vaccination gap in America is due to political partisanship. Take The Kaiser Family Foundation’s July 8 report which showed counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election have an 11.7 percent higher rate of vaccination than those that voted for Donald Trump. Something has to be done about the rampant misinformation spreading in conservative media.