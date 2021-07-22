Cancel
Dallas, TX

Magic: The Gathering Antiquities Booster Box Auctioned At Heritage

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever yearned for the nostalgia of the 1990s, you'd understand that it was a very different time, and even a different place, than now. 1994, in particular, was even more ancient than you can remember it being, especially if your faces were buried in Magic: The Gathering rules manuals. The game has aged like a fine, fine wine. With each set that comes out nowadays, the game gets just that much more complex. Today, some cards are absolutely covered in rules text! So, in its way, 1993 was a simpler time, at least for Magic. To further this point, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Antiquities from 1994 onto the auction block! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this testament to Magic's age and past splendors.

