Second round of project bids closer to the mark

GREENVILLE — The second round of bidding has brought in lower bids for the town’s proposed water and sewer extension project, Town Supervisor Paul Macko said. “We had a conference call with the EFC (Environmental Facilities Corporation) this morning at 11:30,” Macko said Monday, referring to the organization that is providing much of the funding for the project. “We opened the second round of bidding for the water and sewer upgrades. We have five bids.”