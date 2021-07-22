Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Let’s Get Ready to TBT: Purdue vs Tennessee

By Drew Schneider
hammerandrails.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Men of Mackey face off against the Ballinteers tomorrow night in the TBT tournament at 7 PM EST at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Purdue roster should be familiar with iconic names like Robbie Hummel, A.J. Hammons, Lewis Jackson, and Isaac Haas gracing the floor, but the Ballinteers roster should look familiar as well. Purdue and Tennessee have faced off 3 times in the history of the two programs, and all 3 games are classics.

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Hummel
Person
Isaac Haas
Person
Chris Lofton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbt#The Men Of Mackey#Ballinteers#Gm#Coach Painter#Hawaiian#Volunteers#The Ncaa Tournament#The Syracuse Stallions#Tbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Posted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Another Big 12 team is interested in leaving for the Big Ten

With reports everywhere that Texas and Oklahoma are potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, other reports/rumors are surfacing that other Big 12 teams are being proactive about planning their next move. According to Dylan Buckingham, Oklahoma State has spoken to the Big Ten and the conference has been...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Posted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Another day... another development with the Big 12

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After notifying the Big 12 yesterday that they will not be renewing their media Grant of Rights agreement when they expire in 2025, Texas and Oklahoma sent a mutual statement to Commissioner Greg Sankey and the SEC requesting invitations to join. Both the Sooners and Longhorns...
Posted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Syracuse Basketball: Boeheim’s Army defense tall task vs. TBT champs

Syracuse basketball, Boeheim's Army (Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports) After having to grind out two victories in The Basketball Tournament (“TBT”), the Boeheim’s Army roster of former Syracuse basketball players and other stars had a bit more of a comfortable margin to work with in the tourney’s Sweet 16 on Wednesday night from Peoria, Ill.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Five-star corner Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

After committing to the Buckeyes 2022 class on the second day of January, five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary seemed to be getting cold feet last month as he announced that he would be taking all of his visits, despite his pledge to Ohio State. Despite the Jacksonville native reportedly being thrilled with his official visit to Columbus, the speculation made a lot of Buckeye fans nervous, and — as we learned today — for good reason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy