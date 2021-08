Kiera Hogan wants to explore her options. Only July 18, Kiera Hogan announced on her OnlyFans account that she’s leaving IMPACT Wrestling. She wrote, "What's up babies! I'm in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I'm going to see what else is out there for me. I'm so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I'm gonna be the best and that's on periodt."