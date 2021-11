It seems I am reading more this year about planting in late fall, the season that is upon us. Fall has always been an optimal time for putting in plants with large root systems such as trees and shrubs; and the only time that peonies can be successfully transplanted and divided. Bulbs can also be planted up until the ground freezes. If not planted until November/December, some bulbs may take an extra year to thrive, since their blooms can depend on nourishing fall root growth.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO