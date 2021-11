UNION, OR – The City of Union city council will hold a work session, Monday, November 22nd to discuss the city fire department volunteers including EMS to be more in line on their Stipend (an allowance) from what La Grande Rural does for its volunteers by establishing a point system for fire and EMS calls. Volunteers would then receive a stipend based on the total number of points they have at the end of the month from calls, meetings attended, and training. The points are added up at the end of the month and paid accordingly.

UNION, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO