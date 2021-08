Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 34-2-7-1Morning line favorite #4 O K Smarty Pants (6-5) might have been best when runner-up on debut. The Smarty Jones filly was a bit tardy to break, stumbled when clipping heels early to be last, mounted a strong rally to reach even terms turning for home, but was green in the lane and forced to settle for second while clear of the rest. A cleaner trip and/or any improvement makes her a winner today… #2 Pettyforurthoughts (6-1) is a half-sister to Juba Did It, a first-out winner as a two-year-old last year… #7 A Blonde Thing (6-1) ran evenly after a wide journey last time out versus the boys… #1 Hook the Chain (8-1) is a daughter of Juba making her career bow for John A. Casey…