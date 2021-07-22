David Crosby continues late-career revival with atmospheric, harmony-laden collection
He may be just short of his 80th birthday, but David Crosby’s hyperactive muse still shows no sign of deserting him. Continuing in the richly melodic strain established on 2016’s Lighthouse, the follow up to 2018’s Here If You Listen finds him casting an eye back on a life well lived. ‘There’s no instructions and no map/No secret way past the trap,’ he sings amid a wall of shimmering acoustic guitars on I Think I Found My Way, while The Other Side Of Midnight is a harmony-drenched meditation on life’s slings and arrows in which he confesses: ‘In one moment my fate was sealed’.www.loudersound.com
