David Crosby continues late-career revival with atmospheric, harmony-laden collection

A previously unreleased take of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” has arrived ahead of the release of the 50th-anniversary edition of the musician’s solo classic, All Things Must Pass. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” is closer in style and sound to the second version of the song that appears on the latter half of All Things Must Pass. Even still, the groove on “Take 27” feels a bit slower and deeper, the steady bass thumps driving the song as piano, delicate guitar, organ, and Harrison’s voice fill the spaces in between. The track was also released with an animated music video directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed of the New Zealand-based creative house, Assembly. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” marks the latest offering from the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, following an acoustic demo of “Cosmic Empire,” an outtake of “Run of the Mill” and a new mix of the title-track. The deluxe set, which was executive produced by Dhani Harrison, will feature an array of other previously unreleased outtakes and studio demos. The collection is set to be released on August 6th via Capitol/UMe.