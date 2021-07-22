Cancel
MLB

Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota for minor leaguers

By Staff, Wire Reports
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tamp Bay Rays gave their lineup a boost Thursday as they race to keep pace with the Red Sox in the AL East, trading a pair of minor leaguers to Minnesota for slugger Nelson Cruz. Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one...

