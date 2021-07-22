Cancel
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Generated Over $249,000 In Brand Value For Chick-Fil-A

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50-points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he went to Chick-fila-A and ordered 50 nuggets.

The video of Antetokounmpo ordering on his Instagram live can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account.

According to MVPindex, the video earned Chick-fil-A over $249,000 in brand value.

Tweets from MVPindex, and Bleacher Report can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

