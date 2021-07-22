Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Caesars Superdome Is New Name Of New Orleans Saints’ Stadium Under $138 Million Deal Between NFL Team and Caesars Entertainment

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas-based Caesar Entertainment has a $138-million naming rights deal to install its name on the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. It’s a 20-year deal and the $138 million came out in a Saints and Caesars information document given to Louisiana state legislative committee members today. The previous 10-year naming rights deal with Mercedes Benz was believed to be worth $50 million-$60 million and expired this year.

lvsportsbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caesars Entertainment#Superdome#American Football#Caesar Entertainment#The New Orleans Saints#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Theory On Tom Brady

Troy Aikman has some interesting thoughts on Tom Brady’s comments on the league’s offseason activity rules. Speaking to The Ringer, Aikman said he believes Brady was misleading his NFL colleagues when he cautioned against too much offseason work. “I was surprised to hear Tom Brady say ‘Yeah, the players need...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLUSA Today

The Bears may have found a potential trade partner for Nick Foles in Colts

We’ve come a long way since last summer when Nick Foles was competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Now, Foles finds himself third on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. The Bears have reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Outside-the-box trade for top Rams receiver

If the New England Patriots want to complete in the AFC East this season and beyond, they need a top wide receiver. Of that there is no doubt whatsoever. They don’t have a number one receiver. Yet, there may just be a way to get one from the Los Angeles Rams in an unorthodox trade that just might work out for both teams.
NFLAOL Corp

Mike Zimmer slams his quarterback room, unvaccinated Americans after COVID-19 outbreak

The Minnesota Vikings lost three of their four quarterbacks to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, and coach Mike Zimmer isn’t happy about it. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, backup Nate Stanley and rookie Kellen Mond all missed practice after one of them reportedly tested positive and the other two were deemed close contacts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy