Caesars Superdome Is New Name Of New Orleans Saints’ Stadium Under $138 Million Deal Between NFL Team and Caesars Entertainment
Las Vegas-based Caesar Entertainment has a $138-million naming rights deal to install its name on the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. It’s a 20-year deal and the $138 million came out in a Saints and Caesars information document given to Louisiana state legislative committee members today. The previous 10-year naming rights deal with Mercedes Benz was believed to be worth $50 million-$60 million and expired this year.lvsportsbiz.com
