ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned for Creek County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Creek County to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols. A checkpoint is scheduled in Creek County on Friday, July 23 from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers will be joined by Creek County Sheriff’s Deputies, and officers from the Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse and Sapulpa Police Departments.sapulpatimes.com
