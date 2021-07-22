Cancel
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
 11 days ago
Knapp had served as a coach for more than three decades. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died. His agent, Jeff Sperbeck, announced the tragic news on Thursday evening, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

We learned earlier this week that Knapp was battling life-threatening injuries after being involved in a bicycle accident. The 58-year-old was riding his bike when he was struck by a motorist in California. Knapp never regained consciousness following the accident. According to an ESPN report, the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with police, and drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a factor.

Knapp had served as a coach for more than three decades. After spending nine years at Sacramento State, Knapp made his way to the NFL. He served as offensive coordinator for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders and Seahawks. He spent the past few years serving as a QB coach for the Texans, Raiders, Broncos and Falcons, and he was hired by the Jets to be the passing-game specialist earlier this offseason. Per Sperbeck, Knapp worked with a long list of quarterbacks throughout his career, including Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan and (most recently) Zach Wilson.

“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week (via ESPN). “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here.”

We here at PFR would like to extend our condolences to Knapp’s family, friends and colleagues.

