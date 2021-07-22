Federal and state agencies must shut down illegal pot farms

When more than 57 percent of California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016 to legalize recreational marijuana, it appeared to be a promising initiative. After all, for decades anyone who wanted to get high could find a friend who knew a friend and could do so. But there was a tinge of guilt. Miami Herald columnist Dave Barry wrote a column long ago about friends who were partaking, as he put it, and one who questioned why they were doing so.