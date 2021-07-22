China's President makes surprise visit to Tibet
Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has made an unannounced visit to Tibet, according to International Campaign for Tibet (ICT). Video clips shared on Chinese social media on Thursday show Xi addressing people in the city of Nyingtri (Chinese: Linzhi), stepping out of a shop in the Barkhor area in Lhasa and giving remarks to the public while facing the "Monument to the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet" in front of the Potala Palace, the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lama.www.dallassun.com
