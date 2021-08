Palmerton Area High School's class of 1990 gets together for a thirty-one year reunion after missing out on their thirtieth last year due to the pandemic. Over twenty 1990 grads gathered at Stoney Ridge Park and Recreation Center Saturday to celebrate thirty-one years since graduating high school. The former classmates ate dinner, reminisced, and played a few games of corn hole... We asked several classmates if they were doing the jobs they thought they would when they left high school.. Kent Sheckler who works for a credit union in Austin, Texas says he wanted to be a lawyer.