At FloydFest, COVID fears don't spoil a good time

By Tad Dickens
Roanoke Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a field of mask-free, music-loving FloydFest revelers, a small table with a Virginia Department of Health banner was a relatively lonely sight. On the table lay an array of COVID-19 home tests. The VDH brought 5,000 of them to give away. Behind the table, the department's Megan Montgomery told people to take as many as they wanted, and to use them five days after they left FloydFest, or as soon as possible if they felt symptoms.

