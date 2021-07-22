Allie Arlene Veatch; 1927-2021

Allie Arlene Veatch, 93, of Monroe City, passed away Tuesday, July 13, at Monroe City Manor Care Center.in Monroe City. Arlene was born September 21, 1927 in Rutledge, to William Albert Dye and Clara Adeline (Addie) Dunn Dye. She attended Antioch grade school in Knox City, Graves school in Lewistown, and graduated as Salutatorian of Lewistown High School in 1944. She attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL, and was employed in 1945 at A.P. Green Firebrick Co in Mexico, from 1945-47 in the Secretary-Treasurer’s Office of Kirksville College of Osteopathy in Kirksville, MO and from 1947-54 as Clerk of the Probate and Magistrate Court of Lewis County, MO in Monticello, Missouri.