Mayer Brown Defends Nestle in Trademark Dispute Over Vitamin Delivery Service
Jonathan W. Thomas and Daniel M. Rosales of Mayer Brown have stepped in as defense counsel to Nestle, the Swiss multinational food and beverage company, and Vitamin Packs Inc. in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed June 7 in California Central District Court by Pryor Cashman on behalf of Persona Cosmetics Inc. The case, which brings claims in connection with the defendants’ marketing of Persona Nutrition, a subscription vitamin delivery service acquired by Nestle in 2019, and is assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 2:21-cv-04644, Persona Cosmetics Inc. v. Societe Des Produits Nestle S.A. et al.www.law.com
