Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mayer Brown Defends Nestle in Trademark Dispute Over Vitamin Delivery Service

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan W. Thomas and Daniel M. Rosales of Mayer Brown have stepped in as defense counsel to Nestle, the Swiss multinational food and beverage company, and Vitamin Packs Inc. in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed June 7 in California Central District Court by Pryor Cashman on behalf of Persona Cosmetics Inc. The case, which brings claims in connection with the defendants’ marketing of Persona Nutrition, a subscription vitamin delivery service acquired by Nestle in 2019, and is assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 2:21-cv-04644, Persona Cosmetics Inc. v. Societe Des Produits Nestle S.A. et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Nestle S A#Swiss#Vitamin Packs Inc#Persona Cosmetics Inc#Persona Nutrition#Societe Des Produits#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

CoorsTek scores EU legal win in pink components trademark dispute

The EU Trademark Court of Appeals in Paris recently upheld a Paris EU Trademark High Court decision that sided with CoorsTek against CeramTec in a trademark dispute over “pink” ceramic hip components. The Paris Court of Appeals in its June 2021 ruling upheld the cancelations of the three EU trademarks...
BusinessLaw.com

Spike Says Company Is Selling Knockoff ‘Yellowstone’ TV Series Merchandise in Trademark Suit

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Spike Cable Networks Inc. in New York Southern District Court, alleging its trademark was violated by internet marketing, using a similarly named URL for ‘replica’ products related to the ‘Yellowstone’ series. The complaint names Samson Christopher and Yellowstone Merch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06468, Spike Cable Networks Inc. v. Yellowstone Merch et al.
LawLaw.com

Carlton Fields Files Breach-of-Contract Suit For World's Largest Chemical Producer

Carlton Fields filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of BASF Corp. The suit pursues claims against World Class Collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-14308, BASF Corporation v. World Class Collision, LLC. This suit was surfaced by Law.com...
LawLaw.com

Jones Day Retained to Defend Experian From Fair Credit Reporting Claims

Michelle Hogan of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Experian Information Solutions Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case was filed June 18 in Florida Middle District Court by Creed Law Group on behalf of Konstantino Mark Gymnaos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., is 5:21-cv-00327, Gymnaos v. US Bank National Association et al.
LawLaw.com

UPS Store Overcharges For Notary Services, Class Suit Claims

Lawyers at Morrison & Foerster on Friday removed a lawsuit against the UPS Store to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Cohen Placitella & Roth, accuses the defendant of overcharging consumers for notary services. The case is 3:21-cv-14424, McLaren v. The UPS Store, Inc. et al. This suit...
BusinessLaw.com

Deloitte Legal Adds Former Steel Giant GC As Partner

Deloitte Legal has hired the former group general counsel of steel giant Thyssenkrupp as an equity partner in Frankfurt, as the Big Four firm continues its German expansion following two partner hires in June. Arne Wittig, who left Thyssenkrupp last October after eight years at helm of the company’s corporate...
LawLaw.com

Computer Security Firms Fight Over 'Red Canari' Trademark

Baker & Hostetler filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Red Canary Inc., a Denver-based cybersecurity company. The suit takes aim at Magnari Inc. over its use of the mark ‘Red Canari’ in connection with similar computer network security services. The suit alleges that confusion between the companies is especially damaging because the defendant surreptitiously hacks into the computer networks of prospective clients to expose vulnerabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-03362, Red Canary, Inc. v. Magnari, Inc.
Businessprweek.com

Grocery delivery service Gorillas hires PR agency

W Communications will be responsible for Gorillas' UK brand communications, creative activations and executive profiling. Gorillas, a service that promises to deliver locally sourced produce in 10 minutes, grew significantly during the global pandemic and is valued at more than $1bn. W Communications said it has a history of supporting...
Nevada StateLaw.com

Rival Nevada Personal Injury Law Firms Battle Over Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie; and McKee, Voorhees & Sease filed a trademark lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of personal injury law firm Kane, Temple & Myers d/b/a The702Firm. The complaint contends that competitor Harris Law Firm has infringed on the plaintiff’s trademarks by using the phrase “702 Lawyers” in its marketing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-01364, Kane, Temple & Myers PLLC v. Harris Law Firm, LLP.
BusinessLaw.com

HSF Adds Mayer Brown Global Insurance Co-Head to London Bench

Herbert Smith Freehills has boosted its London insurance disputes team with Mayer Brown’s global insurance co-head, with the move marking a return to HSF for the lawyer. Will Glassey rejoins HSF as a partner after 21 years at Mayer Brown, where he also headed up the firm’s London insurance disputes group. He had previously been an associate in legacy Herbert Smith’s disputes team.
Geneva, NYPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Vitamin retailer GNC partners to offer meal delivery service

Vitamin and supplement retailer GNC is getting into the meal delivery business through a partnership and investment in RealEats, a weekly subscription service based in Geneva, New York. The Downtown-based company said it will begin offering RealEats’ meal bundles through GNC.com later this year. The amount of GNC’s investment in...
BusinessLaw.com

Asian, Australian and US Firms Advise on $29 Billion Payments Company Buyout

King & Wood Mallesons and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz have advised U.S. payments provider Square on its deal to buy Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay, in the largest public M&A deal in Australia’s history. Afterpay was advised by Australian firm Gilbert + Tobin and U.S.-based Cravath, Swaine & Moore in...
BusinessHr Morning

Employee flunks drug test — then collects six-figure payout

Be careful how you respond if an employee flunks a drug test. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) just resolved a lawsuit it filed against an employer. It had accused of responding to an employee’s two positive drug tests in a way that violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Comments / 0

Community Policy