Mayer Brown Defends Nestle in Trademark Dispute Over Vitamin Delivery Service

Baker & Hostetler filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Red Canary Inc., a Denver-based cybersecurity company. The suit takes aim at Magnari Inc. over its use of the mark ‘Red Canari’ in connection with similar computer network security services. The suit alleges that confusion between the companies is especially damaging because the defendant surreptitiously hacks into the computer networks of prospective clients to expose vulnerabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-03362, Red Canary, Inc. v. Magnari, Inc.