Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

Triad health-care systems set mandate requiring fully vaccinated employees

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 11 days ago

The Triad’s three major health-care systems said Thursday they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated as part of a statewide public-health initiative. Cone Health will be the first to put the mandate into place for its workforce, setting a July 30 deadline. Novant Health Inc. will require full...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Health
County
Forsyth County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Health Systems#Healthcare System#Atrium Health#Novant Health Inc#Unc Medical Center#Unc Rex#Unc Rockingham#Unc Southeastern#Novant Health#Covid#Cone Health Cone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Oakland, CAthelundreport.org

Kaiser Permanente Will Defy Law And Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

Kaiser Permanente Northwest said Monday it will defy an Oregon law and require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision was made by its parent company in Oakland, California, but it will apply throughout the organization, including in the Northwest. “In requiring a COVID-19 vaccination, we are aware...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Kaiser Permanente Makes Vaccination Mandatory for All Employees

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all its employees, including physicians. A press release issued by the organization on Monday said that the mandate marked another step in the “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce and the patients they care for.” “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the...
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

HHSC supports call for health care worker vaccine mandates

The Hawaii Health Systems Corp. on Monday said it supports the Healthcare Association of Hawaii’s new call to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers across the state. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our hospitals have worked closely with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii and other acute hospitals and long-term care...
Public Healthoknursingtimes.com

ANA Supports Mandated COVID-19 Vaccinations

The American Nurses Association (ANA), representing the interests of the nation’s 4.2 million registered nurses, supports health care employers mandating nurses and all health care personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in alignment with current recommendations for immunization by public health officials. Increasing circulation of new variants, lagging COVID-19 vaccination...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Study Finds Primary Care and General Clinician EHR Use Is More Time-Consuming Than Pediatrician EHR Use

An all-Epic study spanned 349 health systems, and found pediatricians receive considerably fewer messages regarding patients, prescriptions, team activities, and results. Pediatricians spend significantly less time actively using electronic health record (EHR) software than general medicine and family medicine clinicians, accordingto a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Some...
Scienceindybay.org

Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Kaniksu Health Services is now Kaniksu Community Health

SANDPOINT — After nearly 20 years of providing quality, affordable and accessible health care to the North Idaho community, Kaniksu Health Services has changed its name to Kaniksu Community Health. “We felt it was the right time to move away from Kaniksu Health Services to Kaniksu Community Health because the...
Ohio StateFox 19

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for staff at Ohio’s hospitals, board recommends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Hospital Association Board recommends all hospitals in the state independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff. Their announcement Tuesday morning comes as COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant. “The COVID-19 delta variant...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

State Expands COVID-19 Community Health Worker Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services DHSS is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker (CHW) program, bringing it statewide, including to Transylvania County. El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary...
Public HealthAMA

Inside COVID-19’s overlooked toll on the public health workforce

Public health workers may not be treating COVID-19 patients in clinics and hospitals, but many have shared the same mental health trauma symptoms as front-line clinicians: depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Some even had thoughts of suicide. What you need to know about COVID-19 Explore top articles, videos, research...
Educationmegadoctornews.com

All Health Care Personnel Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and 10 professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.
Solano County, CAVacaville Reporter

Public Health: Get vaccine, childhood immunizations at the same time

County health officials issued a joint statement with other Bay Area Health Officers in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently revised immunization guidance to allow co-administration of the COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines. Given the new CDC guidelines, Solano County encourages its residents to schedule any...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

New Jersey hospital system FIRES six senior health care workers who refused to get COVID-19 vaccines - as they announce plans to mandate shots for thousands of other employees

New Jersey's largest hospital system has fired six senior health care workers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, which boasts 11 acute-care hospitals across the Garden State, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday. Back in May, the private company mandated that all staff at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy