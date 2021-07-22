World of Warcraft players call for removal of references to Blizzard ex-employee named in harassment lawsuit

2K is getting ready to announce a new game, and we have a good guess at what it could be. Parent company Take-Two held its quarterly earnings report today and mentioned that 2K will have a "new franchise" to unveil this month, with the release following not too far behind: it'll be out by the end of this fiscal year, which wraps up in March 2022. And that leaked turn-based Marvel game from Firaxis sure seems like a good fit.