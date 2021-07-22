Cancel
California State

World of Warcraft players call for removal of references to Blizzard ex-employee named in harassment lawsuit

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a two-year investigation, the state of California has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging that discrimination, harassment, and 'frat boy' culture affected women who worked for the company (a spokesperson for Blizzard denied the allegations). The filing names former senior creative director of World of Warcraft Alex Afrasiabi, saying that, "Afrasiabi was so known to engage in harassment of females that his suite was nicknamed the 'Crosby [sic] Suite' after alleged rapist Bill Crosby [sic]."

