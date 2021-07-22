Report shows many hospital employees not vaccinated against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's new concern after a report showed a large number of hospital employees are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. WebMD did a deep dive into how many hospital workers are vaccinated and found, in some cases, 1 in 3 have not been vaccinated. Local 12 was curious how that translated to the Tri-State, so we asked all of the major hospitals in the area what their vaccination rates are for their employees.