Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has no regrets about 2020 season

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aw0p_0b5D4kPu00

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was thrown into the fire during just his second season in charge of the conference as the nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a wild year in the Big Ten as the football season was canceled for good and then ultimately rescheduled just a few weeks later.

Despite the rocky year, the Big Ten commissioner opened Thursday’s Big Ten media day by telling the press that he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Warren told the media Thursday. “Quite naturally, we all look back on our lives and other things that we wish we would have maybe done a little bit differently. But if I had the chance to do it all over last year, I would make the same decisions that we made. Maybe the communication wasn’t as clean or as perfect as it could have been at times, and I think you’ve seen improvement with that.

“When you add it all up, I think the biggest thing that I learned was the importance of being grateful, and also having a sense of grace, not only with ourselves but with others.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Regrets#Football Season#Media Day#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsQuad Cities Onlines

Warren: No regrets on Big Ten pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Warren has no regrets. The Big Ten commissioner said Thursday at the conference’s annual football kickoff he believes the league handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could over the past year. From a postponed and ultimately delayed shortened football season to limiting competition in many...
College Sportsthedailyhoosier.com

Kevin Warren: Big Ten figuring out COVID policy by ‘decentralized’ process

Kevin Warren says he doesn’t have a lot of regrets about how he handled 2020, even if a significant portion of the college football universe believes he should. The first-year Big Ten commissioner was thrust into an unprecedented position and tried to lead the way with how the conference handled the COVID-19 pandemic, only to find many of college football’s leaders decided to not follow him. After extensive conversations with stake holders and medical professionals, the Big Ten decided last August to cancel its season, presuming the rest of college football would see the risks of allowing the athletes to play to be too high and make the same decision. However, the only other Power 5 conference to make the same decision was the Pac-12, and the Big Ten ended up reversing course and decided in September to play. As a result, the league had a messy season that began on Oct. 24 and it had to vote to manipulate rules to give undefeated Ohio State a chance to play in the Big Ten championship game despite the fact that it had only played five games at the time.
NFLOmaha.com

McKewon: Questions for Kevin Warren dominate Big Ten media days storylines

INDIANAPOLIS — Hello again, Kevin Warren. And in a sense, hello for the first time. The Big Ten commissioner’s first year on the job included a difficult assignment: Navigating the coronavirus pandemic. After an uneven performance handling it — "uneven" may be too kind depending on who you ask — he’ll give his first halfway-normal address to reporters at Big Ten media days.
College SportsScarlet Nation

TKR TV: Big Ten Commish Kevin Warren's Media Day Presser

Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren spoke with reporters on Thursday morning as Big Ten Football Media Days returned after a year of absence at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check out everything that Warren had to say below in the video and/or the transcript provided. SIGN UP AND GET...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Fans Not Happy With Kevin Warren’s Latest Announcement

Kevin Warren covered a handful of important topics this Thursday to kick off Big Ten Media Days. He also made an interesting remark about the future of the Big Ten title game. Since the Big Ten’s contract with Lucas Oil Stadium expires after this season, Warren expects the conference to start rotating the title game. This means other venues could host the Big Ten Championship fairly soon.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces Special Football Hire

Former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is returning to the Big Ten, except this time around he’ll have a completely different role. On Thursday morning, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that Alvarez will join the conference as a special adviser for football. Alvarez is expected to help the Big Ten with several matters, including the upcoming expansion for the College Football Playoff.
College Sportsallfans.co

The Big Ten’s obvious breakout star that no one is talking about

One of my favorite things to do to get ready for each season is to open up my Phil Steele magazine, turn to the Big Ten page and try to memorize everyone that he picked to his preseason All-Big Ten team. It’s an extensive list of guys, as he does 4 teams of 12 guys on offense and defense. Pro Football Focus does the same. It’s a lot of players, so really, anyone who is anyone is on that list.
College SportsWOOD

‘Do it or die trying’: Wolverines aiming for Big Ten title this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WOOD) — For years Ohio State has been a thorn in the side of the Michigan Wolverines. Whenever the Maize and Blue look like they may have a chance to get to the Big Ten title game, they are brought back down by the Buckeyes. Heading into this year, the Wolverines clearly are not shying away from that history as they focus on finally getting over the hump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy