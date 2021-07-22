Ball up for next Lewisville 'Texas Tunes' concert

Gulf Coast blues woman Marcia Ball will perform in the next Texas Tunes concert at the Lewisville Grand Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

Marcia Ball, known for her piano playing, will perform April 14.

Ball, known for her New Orleans R&B and ballads, powers through the blues from behind her piano, wielding her big, seasoned voice like soulful battering ram through her flavor of blues. Ball was named the Texas State Musician of the Year in 2018, and continued to get festival audiences on their feet up until the pandemic hit pause on live music.

Tickets cost $20-$35, with $20 tickets reserved for Lewisville residents.

— Staff report