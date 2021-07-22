Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ball up for next Lewisville 'Texas Tunes' concert

By Staff report
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 11 days ago

Gulf Coast blues woman Marcia Ball will perform in the next Texas Tunes concert at the Lewisville Grand Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6Plx_0b5D3O0z00
Marcia Ball, known for her piano playing, will perform April 14.

Ball, known for her New Orleans R&B and ballads, powers through the blues from behind her piano, wielding her big, seasoned voice like soulful battering ram through her flavor of blues. Ball was named the Texas State Musician of the Year in 2018, and continued to get festival audiences on their feet up until the pandemic hit pause on live music.

Tickets cost $20-$35, with $20 tickets reserved for Lewisville residents.

— Staff report

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#New Orleans#Texas Tunes#Gulf Coast#The Texas State Musician
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton's Dino Bo unveils fossils found locally

After spending the last year fossil-digging in Denton, Dino Bo finally revealed his dinosaur collections thus far at a children’s learning event. Local paleontology educator Beau McDaniel, also known as “Dino Bo,” led the sold-out “Family Fun Dino Reveal” event Saturday afternoon at Explorium Denton Children’s Museum. Children were able to learn about the Cretaceous Period and how to hunt for fossils through hands-on activities.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Restored Big Boy steam engine paying visit to Denton during summer tour

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will be making an approximately 30-minute stop in Denton on Aug. 13 as part of the recently restored steam engine’s summer tour. The 133-foot-long steam engine was originally one of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for the Union Pacific Railroad. No. 4014 was delivered in December 1941 and retired 20 years later, after more than 1 million miles of service. Union Pacific reacquired the engine from a museum in 2013 and completed a multi-year restoration, returning it to service in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy