New priest takes lead at SKD: Fr. Will to guide area faithful

The Rev. Will Arnold is the new pastor at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam, following the departure of the Rev. Michael Erwin on June 15. Arnold had planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and to become a police officer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He felt a calling to ministry however, and was soon after enrolled in the nearby St. Francis Seminary. His parents live in Brookfield and he has a brother and four sisters – all living in suburban Milwaukee. He has 10 nieces and nephews.