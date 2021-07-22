Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Players From Marlboro Little League Are Making The Jersey Shore Proud

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playing in an all-star little league game was like playing in the World Series. When I played, looking back at it, the games were very passionate, the quality of play was awesome, and the fans were always supportive. No lie, I remember my Grandma yelling and cursing at a fan from the other team. I grew up in Wall Township, so I always played for the North Wall All-Stars. I think my grandma was cursing at a fan who was rooting for the South Wall All-Stars. Clearly, the rivalry was and still is intense HAHA!

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The North Wall#Point#Northwest Pa#Marlboro Youth Baseball#Softball Assn#Marlboro Little Leauge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading 12's one win from Little League sectional final

BEVERLY — For the first time in four sectional tournament games over two evenings, at Harry Ball Field, pitching was the dominant trait when District 13 champion Reading played District 16 champion Peabody West. Reading starting pitcher Avery Koehler needed 84 of his allotted 85 pitches to help his team...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Mountaineer Little League issues call for players

Hoping to hear more of the sounds of bats hitting balls, families cheering and players having fun in the air this year, the Mountaineer Little League starts its registration drive this week to fill teams for the upcoming fall season. Little League baseball began in 1938 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania with...
Jersey Shore, PAMorning Times

Athens Juniors end run against Jersey Shore

NEW BERLIN — A seesaw game of momentum pushed Jersey Shore over Athens in a game that felt a lot closer than the scoreboard depicted. A lot of that had to do with a seven-run outburst in the final inning from Jersey Shore to help them to a 14-5 win in Sectional play at the Junior level.
SportsValley News

CV Elite softball eliminated from Little League regionals

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bradford, Vt.-based Connecticut Valley Elite youth softball team bowed out of the 10-team Little League East regional tournament on Monday in a 9-1 loss to Connecticut to close a 1-2 appearance at the double-elimination tournament at Breen Field. Representing Vermont, Connecticut Valley opened the tournament with...
BaseballNew York Post

The Frazier family makes another play at Little League World Series

Last Wednesday, Todd Frazier boarded a flight to Tokyo, where he’s representing the United States baseball team in the Olympics. But during his journey, he was glued to another game thousands of miles away near Trenton, NJ. His nephew, Carson, 12, was on the mound putting the finishing touches on...
Baseballmystandardnews.com

Little league baseball

The Montgomery County Youth Baseball League started its season on May 10 and ended in late June. Here are pictures from games on June 8. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase photo reprints, contact the Montgomery Standard at 573-564-2339.
Elma, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Elma Little League team one win from state championship

A Little League team from Elma has been on a run as of late, and it’s led the squad to a spot in the state championship game. The Elma Juniors Division (12- to 14-year-olds) has hammered opposing teams to four straight wins in the Washington State Little League Juniors State Baseball Championship, culminating with a 16-9 thrashing of South Kitsap Little League (Port Orchard) in a semifinal matchup Tuesday in Bothell.
Arkansas Statefox16.com

One stop away from Little League World Series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week the Junior Deputy Little League All-Star team won the 11 & 12 year old Arkansas state championship. With the victory, they’ll head to Waco, Texas in the first week of August for the Southwest Regional tournament. If team Arkansas finishes first or second place...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Making Dad Proud

A baseball in hand, Ted Wyberanec Jr. made his way from the third-base dugout at Diethrick Park to the pitcher’s mound prior to Monday night’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest. Upon toeing the rubber, Wyberanec — emulating the windup captured in a photo of his late father, Ted Sr.,...
Milford, CTmilfordmirror.com

New Jersey tops Milford in Little League Softball East Region

BRISTOL - Robbinsville had earned its third consecutive New Jersey state title with shutdown pitching and a relentless hitting attack. Aleiya O’Neal continued her ace pitching when Robbinsville defeated Connecticut champion Milford 5-0 in the Little League Softball East Region at Breen Field in Bristol on Sunday. Robbinsville had outscored...
Fairborn, OHDayton Daily News

Fairborn Little League thriving in return from pandemic

Little League Baseball feels the pinch on its programs around the country by the growth of summer travel and select teams. Fewer kids are playing in their hometown leagues, but the Fairborn Little League is thriving. For the first time, three of Fairborn’s all-star teams won district tournaments to advance...
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident. Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League advances three all-star teams. The same group of Bradley-Bourbonnais...
SportsSun-Gazette

Little League making solid Series decisions

Score one for the home team, now that Little League International has announced a plan to allow a limited number of spectators at the complex for this summer’s Little League World Series. Little League, like everyone else around the world, has struggled through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. How...
Baseball977wmoi.com

Quad Cities Team Makes It To Little League World Series Regionals

It’s been ten years since a Quad Cities team made it to the Little League World Series regionals. Arjav Rawal reports. Southeast will take on a team from Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday at noon C.S.T. in Whitestown, Indiana in the first round of the Midwest Regional. The regional championship is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, with the winner moving on to the 2021 Little League World Series. This is the first time Southeast has played beyond the state tournament since 1975. Southeast is trying to be the fifth team from the Quad City-area since 2001 to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy