Attendance soars, education returns to MacKenzie Center in Poynette
POYNETTE — MacKenzie Center is experiencing record attendance as it transitions back to regular operations with in-person education opportunities in 2021. So far this year, the park has welcomed 65,000 visitors, which is up from 62,000 visitors for all of 2020, Park Manager Aaron Loenhorst said. Attendance was 45,000 in 2019. Operated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the MacKenzie Center offers educational programs, interpretive trails, exhibits and hands on learning experiences.www.wiscnews.com
Comments / 0