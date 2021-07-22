Cancel
Hades, Ghost of Tsushima Among Winners at GDC Awards 2021

By Sam Spyrison on July 22, 2021
Cover picture for the articleThis year’s GDC was one again held as a digital-only event, but the Game Developers Conference is looking to return as an in-person gathering for next year. While the conference is still ongoing through tomorrow, the GDC Awards, which are voted upon by developers throughout the industry, took place last night, and saw Supergiant’s Hades take home the Game of the Year. The mythological roguelike also won Best Design and Best Audio, while Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima was the only other game to win multiple awards, claiming the Audience Award and Best Visual Art.

