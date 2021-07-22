Cancel
Texas State

Texas to the SEC Would Transform College Swimming

By David Rieder
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several days, rumors have emerged that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have reached out to the Southeastern conference (SEC) about potentially joining. The Houston Chronicle first reported the news Wednesday, and as with most realignment decisions in college football, the move would be motivated by football considerations since football is the primary money-maker in college athletics, and other sports would fall in line behind football.

