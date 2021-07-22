Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Arson suspected at New Orleans mansion owned by Beyoncé, Jay-Z

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRO6g_0b5Cw7xO00

NEW ORLEANS — A fire at the New Orleans mansion owned by music stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as simple arson, authorities said.

The fire in the vacant mansion, located in the city’s Garden District, appeared to have been started in the kitchen of the home on Wednesday evening, The Times-Picayune reported. According to the newspaper, firefighters found books inside of an oven, as well as gas can inside the home.

Officials with the New Orleans Fire Department said they learned about the fire when a smoke alarm was activated at about 6:20 p.m. CDT, according to WWL-TV.

The three-story, 15,000-square-foot Spanish baroque building was built in 1926 and cost $84,000 to build. It initially housed the Westminster Presbyterian Church, The Times-Picayune reported.

The church’s founding pastor, Ku Klux Klan leader J.C. Barr, left in 1930 following a disagreement over the closure of a Presbyterian hospital, the newspaper reported.

The congregation stayed at the building until the late 1960s, according to The Times-Picayune.

One man claiming to be an eyewitness to Wednesday’s fire told WGNO that he saw a man running from the home.

“I was walking around the corner with my dog, Ziggy Smalls, and I saw a lot of smoke coming out,” August Arthur told WGNO. “My neighbor around the corner, she saw a dude jump over the fence on the backside of Harmony and Eighth.”

Despite the home being unoccupied, fire officials said it did have working utilities, The Times-Picayune reported. On Thursday, investigators with the fire department; police department; and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were inside the home, the newspaper reported.

Twenty-two firefighters arrived at the mansion to put out the blaze, WWL reported. There were no injuries, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
52K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#The Times Picayune#Wwl Tv#Spanish#Nopd#Presbyterian#Wgno#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy