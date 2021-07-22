Blackhawks release their 2021-2022 regular season schedule

Jonathan Toews doesn't yet have a timetable to return to the Chicago Blackhawks, but general manager Stan Bowman is optimistic the center will play at some point this season. "Same answer I gave the other day which is, we're all hopeful that he continues on his path and training and feeling better. Nothing's derailed that," Bowman said Monday. "But with what he's gone through, we don't know where it's going to be. So here we are today, things are looking good and that's our thought moving forward."