Sports Speak Up! Reader likes Gonzales’ casual media day attire
DANNY GONZALES doesn’t take MWC Media Days too seriously, showing up at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan looking as though he was headed to a barbeque after the session. Gotta love it. What he does take seriously, however, is that his players refer to him as “coach” and not by his first name. That’s a good thing for coaching authority as maybe he saw the losses pile up for the Lobo basketball team with players referring to Paul Weir as “P Dub.”www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 0