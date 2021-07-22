Cancel
Basketball

Sports Speak Up! Reader likes Gonzales’ casual media day attire

By ABQJournal News Staff
ABQJournal
 12 days ago

DANNY GONZALES doesn’t take MWC Media Days too seriously, showing up at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan looking as though he was headed to a barbeque after the session. Gotta love it. What he does take seriously, however, is that his players refer to him as “coach” and not by his first name. That’s a good thing for coaching authority as maybe he saw the losses pile up for the Lobo basketball team with players referring to Paul Weir as “P Dub.”

Las Vegas, NMKOAT 7

Danny Gonzales makes 2021 Mountain West Media Days debut

LAS VEGAS — College football took Sin City by storm on Day 1 of the 2021 Mountain West Media Days. Eleven head coaches spoke to national and local media about their anticipation for the upcoming season. University of New Mexico head coach, Danny Gonzales, made his debut at Media Days...
