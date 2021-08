With lockdown restrictions in the UK now almost entirely lifted, that long awaited trip away may be finally on the cards. But for those who are holding off booking any far flung travels for the time being, there’s still the option of sunny staycations to explore. If the last year has taught us anything about travel, it’s how much there is to explore right here in front of us, from the vast expanses of the Lake District to the frankly tropical beaches of Cornwall’s coast. And the best bit is that it’s all so accessible; there’s something pleasingly simplistic about...