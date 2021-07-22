Edwards makes the “right” decision and signs with Western Wyoming
RAWLINS — Aliya Edwards, who graduated from Rawlins High School earlier this spring, thought her athletic career was over after her final soccer game in May. Edwards was a standout, three-sport athlete at RHS but was content with her initial decision to step away from athletics and focus on academics. In fact, the former Outlaw had been accepted at the University of Wyoming and was set to start classes in Laramie in the fall.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0