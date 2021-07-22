Cancel
Politics

DUP's Donaldson: DUP “not going to be in the business” of implementing the protocol

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier this week, when speaking after a virtual meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Šefčovič, said both the UK government and the EU must re-negotiate the Brexit deal because the Northern Ireland Protocol has not worked. "My message was simple. The protocol has not worked," he said.

www.fxstreet.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#European Union#Uk#European Commission#Eu#Times#Gbp Usd
